Three people were injured in a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at Laurel and North 26th streets, a residential, tree-lined neighborhood.
At least nine police cars were at the scene, with Laurel street blocked off with crime tape a block north of Florida Street.
Officers could be seen shining flashlights and taking pictures of the front of a gray wood frame house at the corner of Laurel and North 26, apparently looking for bullet holes and bullet casings.
By 9:15 p.m., police were removing the yellow crime scene tape.
Mike Chustz, spokesperson for Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, said three people have been transported to the hospital from the scene.
The injuries appear to be non life-threatening, said Sgt. Don Coppola, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman.
This is a developing story.