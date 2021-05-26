The owner of a Baton Rouge clinical laboratory is accused of committing health care fraud to the tune of about $15 million dollars, defrauding the federal government and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Malena Lepetich, 38, the owner of MedLogic, LLC., is accused of:

Asking for and getting kickbacks for referrals for medically unnecessary testing of urine specimens

Offering to pay kickbacks for referrals of specimens for COVID and respiratory pathogen testing

Causing the submission of over $10 million in claims for expensive respiratory testing that wasn't medically necessary to Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

The case is being prosecuted by Justin M. Woodward of the Gulf Coast Strike Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Craig of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges Wednesday against Lepetich along with 11 newly-charged defendants and three defendants facing additional charges. The allegations cover seven different federal districts and all involve some sort of health care fraud, totaling over $143 million in false billings.

"Medical providers have been the unsung heroes for the American public throughout the [COVID] pandemic," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a news release. "It's disheartening that some have abused their authorities and committed COVID-19 related fraud against trusting citizens."