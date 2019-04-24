Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Darnell Johnson, 56, 13119 Cherbourg St., New Orleans, third-offense DWI, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of stolen firearms, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior incident, resisting an officer, possession/distribution of a schedule 1 drug; following too closely, speeding and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Calvin Shepard, 42, 4606 Fausse Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.