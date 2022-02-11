A state police trooper accused of choking his girlfriend twice and then threatening to kill her has bonded out of Ascension Parish Jail, officials said.
Trooper Garrett Yetman, 28, was released Friday after posting his $350,000 bond, according to jail authorities. He was booked last weekend on domestic abuse battery strangulation and simple assault counts.
In a tense hearing held Tuesday, an Ascension Parish Court judge ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to keep Yetman behind bars without bond.
His decision came after emotional testimony from Yetman's girlfriend and a fellow state trooper who protected the woman as she fled following the alleged attack.
That trooper told the court he feared for his safety if Yetman were to bond out. At the hearing, he said he already had his bags packed and would go into hiding with his family if the bond was set.
Yetman's girlfriend also told the court how afraid she was.
"He almost killed me Friday," she said. "He tried to."
The judge attached a lengthy list of stipulations as a condition of Yetman's bond. He must stay away from the victim and her family, relinquish his firearms and undergo a psychiatric evaluation within 30 days.
He will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and have a curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. — a tool some in the criminal justice system have criticized as not without risks. Last year, an West Feliciana parish man killed his estranged wife even though he had a restraining order and was wearing an ankle monitor.
Yetman was placed on administrative leave with state police following his arrest, a spokesperson said.