A teenage girl was in her bedroom early Monday when gunfire pierced the walls, leaving her injured — the latest instance of Baton Rouge gun violence and the second child shot over Labor Day weekend.

Baton Rouge police said the victim, age 14, was in her bedroom when the shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of North 47th Street near its intersection with Gus Young Avenue. Police believe someone shot up the house from outside.

The girl was hospitalized and is expected to survive her injuries, police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola said.

News of that shooting came less than three days after a toddler was killed in gunfire Friday night when someone shot into her father's car while he was driving on South Flannery Road. Police are working to identify a suspect in that case, which prompted both the city's mayor and its police chief to issue statements over the weekend condemning the violence and pushing residents to come forward with tips.

"Last night a beautiful life was taken in our city," Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a statement Saturday. "I have a question for the person who has information that can help our detectives. If it was your loved one who died, wouldn't you want that brave person to come forward and do the right thing?"

Baton Rouge has seen a prolonged spike in homicides amid the coronavirus pandemic, with 2020 now threatening to become the parish's most murderous year on record.

A shooting Sunday morning on Choctaw Drive left three people wounded, one who later died from his injuries.

The neighborhood where the Monday morning shooting occurred, which residents call Parktown, has long been plagued with gun violence. Most recently a man was shot and killed earlier this summer in the parking lot of Ragusa Meat Market at the corner of Gus Young and North 48th Street.

Three people were killed and another injured outside the same store after a quadruple shooting there in November 2018, a case that still remains unsolved.