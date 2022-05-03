The parents of a 36-year-old woman who police say allowed their 36-year-old daughter to waste away in her own filth have each had bond set at $300,000, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.
Clay and Sheila Fletcher were arrested Monday, charged with second degree murder. Investigators said their daughter, Lacey Fletcher, was found dead in a crater in the family's living room couch, covered in sores, maggots and her own excrement.
The parish coroner ruled Lacey Fletcher's death a homicide, and said she weighed 96 pounds and was positive for COVID. District Attorny Sam D'Aquilla said it was not clear when she had last left the living room or if anyone but her parents had seen her in the years before her death.
Clay and Sheila Fletcher had not bonded out as of Tuesday afternoon, Travis said.