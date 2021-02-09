Taurus Robinson, 19, has a felony warrant from the Nov. 26 incident and is also a person of interest in a homicide from Feb. 8, according to Lisa Lambert with HPD.
Dewayne Hutton, 30, was killed in the February shooting. Another person received injuries that were not life-threatening.
Lambert said a suspect vehicle, described as a sliver 2008-2014 Chrysler 200, was located Tuesday and that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corey Morse (985-277-5758 or Morse_CM@hammond.org), with the HPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, by contacting the HPD Facebook Page, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.