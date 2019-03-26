One person died and another was arrested following a crash in East Feliciana Parish late Tuesday morning, authorities said.
State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said troopers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to a crash on La. 10 west of La. 19.
Marshaun Robertson, 34, of Ethel, was pronounced dead on the scene, Scrantz said. Salvatore Euggino, 60, also of Ethel, was arrested and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on counts of negligent homicide and violation of passing zones.
The crash occurred after Euggino crossed the center line and struck Robertson head on, according to State Police. Euggino was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
Troopers are still investigating to determine what caused Euggino to veer into the wrong lane. He was traveling eastbound on La. 10 while Robertson was traveling westbound.