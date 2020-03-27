Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dwight Robinson, 54, 8782 Sunny Side Drive, LaPlace, second-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and careless operation.
- Chester Williams, 56, 10504 N. Ridge Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.