A man was fatally shot during a domestic dispute late Monday in a residential neighborhood just north of U.S. 90 and east of La. 61, Baton rouge police say.

Latrell Braxton, 33, of Baton Rouge, was shot and killed around 11 p.m. during what BRPD described as a “domestic incident” in the 6500 block of Pembroke Avenue.

The shooting — one of two fatal shootings BRPD responded to in a half-hour span late Monday — remains under investigation.

BRPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Violent Crimes Division at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.