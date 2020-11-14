Baton Rouge rapper Boosie was treated for a gunshot wound in Dallas, Texas this weekend, according to a report from Dallas television station WFAA.
Police sources told WFAA that Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., was shot in the leg, but his condition beyond that is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.
A location for the shooting is unknown at this time, and the popular rapper is not providing many details to police.
Hatch was in Dallas for a vigil Friday night honoring 28-year-old rapper Mo3, real name Melvin A. Noble, who was fatally shot while driving on Interstate 35 in Dallas on Wednesday.
Hatch and Noble have been frequent collaborators, most recently releasing a joint mixtape in February — Badazz MO3. Hatch mourned Noble publicly on Twitter following the shooting through a post on Twitter.
"IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BO "MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE," Hatch posted on Wednesday evening.
Police said there is no evidence at this time that connects Noble's shooting with Hatch's shooting or a number of other shootings that occurred in Dallas this week.
