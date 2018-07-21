Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Chad Conley, 22, 3203 Grandlake Boulevard, Kenner, first-offense DWI, speeding and improper lane usage.
- Christian Duet, 22, 13178 Ash Lane, St. Amant, second-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway, driver's license suspended or revoked and expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Devin James, 28, 58410 Anthony St., Plaquemine, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Jose Molina, 34, 10485 South Darryl Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, careless driving and driver's license not in possession.
- Philip Myers, 24, 1443 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Ignatius Shu, 47, 6630 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Javia Thigpen, 25, 1416 Lake Calais Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license expired and driver's license suspended or revoked.