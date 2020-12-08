A Plaquemine motorcycle officer was injured in a traffic accident Tuesday after striking a car that failed to yield and ejecting from his vehicle, officials with the Iberville Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash took place near the Louisiana National Guard Armory at LA-1 and Belleview Drive, according to Sgt. Wayne Miller, traffic supervisor with the sheriff’s office.
The motorcycle officer was traveling eastbound on Belleview when a black Ford Mustang pulled out in front of him without yielding. He crashed into the driver’s side and was ejected from his motorcycle, flying over the car and landing roughly 20 to 30 feet away, Miller said.
The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries, Miller said. He added that the officer was able to speak but was in severe pain.
The driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was issued a citation for failure to yield, Miller said.
