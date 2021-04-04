Baton Rouge firefighters responded to five fires over Saturday and Sunday, all without injuries, and are investigating two of the blazes as arsons, officials said.

In one of the arson cases, two children were able to escape Saturday morning from a house fire at 5918 S. Howell Drive, where something was thrown through a window of the home shortly before the fire was discovered, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Arson was also the cause of a fire Sunday afternoon at an unoccupied home at 2135 N. 17th St. that was being remodeled, the fire department said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, which was started outside the home, to the front room of the house.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department named a suspect in an arson case, Milton Maloid, who is wanted for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property.

Maloid is accused of intentionally setting an occupied apartment building on fire on March 30, at 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, at (225) 344-7867 or Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225)354-1419.

Two other fires on Saturday were set accidentally, the fire department reported.

On Saturday morning, a fire started by a pot left unattended on the stove of a downstairs apartment at 1754 Cedar Lake Drive was confined to the kitchen; the apartment complex residents were able to get out safely, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

The fire displaced two adults and a child from the apartment where the fire started and an adult from an upstairs apartment. The Red Cross was at the scene to help the residents with temporary housing.

Firefighters also responded Saturday morning to a blaze at a home at 2136 Bateman Circle, caused when a child burning paper outside accidentally dropped it on plastic material that caught fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

The fire spread to the house and an outside shed. Three adults and the child were displaced by the fire and helped by Red Cross.

A fourth fire on Saturday broke out in a vacant building at 2353 Highland Road, the Baton Rouge Fire Department set. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.