The Baton Rouge Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation and placed three officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed on Twitter that the police harassed and violated him during a Saturday night encounter, pulling their weapons and assuming he had a gun and drugs.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. confirmed late Monday morning that the investigation is now underway, but details about the incident still remain unclear as officers continue to investigate. He said all that's known for sure is that the encounter did occur in a parking garage Saturday evening. Police have not released an exact time and location.

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore tweeted a photo of two white BRPD officers and police cruisers that appear to be inside a parking garage.

"I was violated numerous times even … trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have," Moore wrote. "If I didn't tell those incompetent officers I was an LSU football player, there's no telling if I would've been here to tell the story!"

Officials have disclosed almost no information about what actually happened, but BRPD Chief Murphy Paul issued a statement promising a thorough investigation.

"We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews," Paul said. "Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community."

The chief also said he had been in touch with Moore about the incident after becoming aware of the tweet.

The three officers involved in the encounter have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the internal investigation, which is standard procedure for the department.

McKneely said no formal complaints had been filed with the department at the time that Moore sent his tweet, which has since received several thousand likes and retweets and prompted public responses from the Baton Rouge mayor and coach Ed Orgeron. McKneely said investigators need time to review police reports and bodycam footage and interview officers and witnesses.

"Look, give us a minute to find out what happened," he said Monday morning. "I promise we will let you know."

That was after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement saying the incident was under investigation.

"We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation," Broome said in the statement. "We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community."

LSU football's Koy Moore says BRPD 'violated' him; Orgeron aware of 'serious statements' LSU and Baton Rouge Police Department officials are both investigating an incident in which wide receiver Koy Moore claimed Sunday he was "vio…

This all started when Moore posted a personal statement on Twitter saying he was approached by policemen on Saturday night who "pulled guns" on him and shouted: "Where's your gun?"

Moore said his phone was taken away while he tried to take video of what was happening and that the incident ended when he told the officers he was an LSU football player.

Orgeron posted a personal statement Sunday night, saying that he was "aware of the serious statements" Moore made on social media and acknowledges that LSU and BRPD were investigating the incident.

"While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences," Orgeron wrote. "We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.