A 68-year-old man died Friday morning days after he was shot while sitting on his front porch right off Gus Young Avenue, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

Charles Jackson died at the hospital almost a week after he was shot on his front porch in the 1600 block of North 36th Street. Jackson was shot Feb. 23 just before 7 p.m.

McKneely said there is no known motive or suspect at this time.

He asked anyone with information to contact the Violent Crime Divsiona at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.