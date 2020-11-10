Three people were injured in gunfire but are expected to survive following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood north of Scotlandville.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said all three victims were transported to the hospital and their injuries appear non-life threatening.
The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Hallmark Drive and Appleton Avenue, a neighborhood off Scotland Avenue not far from the Baton Rouge Zoo.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers are also responding to the 700 block of North 47th Street, which is off North Street several miles south of the other shooting scene.
Coppola said the victim in that case also is expected to survive their injuries.
No additional details were immediately available about either incident.