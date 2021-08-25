A man was shot Wednesday during a police raid in Baker, officials say.
The shooting happened while deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were helping the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with an investigation at Mchugh Road and Greenwood Lane, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the man — who was not immediately identified as a suspect — was shot in the leg.
It was not clear who shot the man. Officials said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
This is a developing story.