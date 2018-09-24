The autopsy for the Baton Rouge man who police initially said died after a stabbing Saturday determined he was not stabbed, but died of blunt-force trauma, said East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

Heriberto Matute, 45, died at an apartment complex off Old Hammond Highway early Saturday, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.

Clark said Matute died of blunt-force trauma to his head, and the coroner ruled the death a homicide. The autopsy was completed Monday.

"There were no stab wounds," Clark said Monday. "It was a beating."

Coppola said two other men were injured in the incident, also from being stabbed, and were transported to a hospital Saturday. They were expected to survive, but it was not immediately clear Monday if there was any change to their medical status.

Detectives responded about 5:40 a.m. Saturday to 1718 Boulevard de Province, where they believe the fight occurred, Coppola said.

No arrests have been made in the homicide, Coppola said, but the investigation remains ongoing.