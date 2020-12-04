After unprecedented violence over the past several months, homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish have tied the previous record set in 2017 as 2020 promises to become the parish's most murderous year in recorded history.

Two fatal shootings on Wednesday preceded the news Friday afternoon that another man, who was shot Tuesday night on Scotland Avenue, had died in the hospital. Those killings pushed the parishwide murder count to a historic high — 106 lives lost to violence so far this year, according to unofficial records maintained by The Advocate.

That ties the 2017 total. The final count for 2020 will almost certainly be significantly higher, with almost a month left before this year of unforeseen devastation finally comes to a close.

Baton Rouge is not alone in facing notable increases in violent crime; other cities across the country are experiencing similar trends.

Some experts believe the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the trends because people are under massive amounts of stress, often desperate for money and frustrated at the complete upheaval of normal life. Others point to the recent nationwide protests against police brutality, which may have weakened relationships between officers and their communities, and changes in the criminal justice system as law enforcement agencies struggle to be proactive and solve crime while adhering to social distancing requirements.

In addition to a huge jump in domestic violence killings across East Baton Rouge, there is one common thread that officials have highlighted: People are killing each other more often over minor disagreements that would not ordinarily escalate into shots fired and bodies left behind.

Five people have been shot to death since last week, a rate of killing that dwarfs previous years but tragically has become commonplace in 2020. Baton Rouge police confirmed the latest homicide Friday afternoon, saying a man who was shot Tuesday night later died in the hospital. An arrest has been made in that case and charges will likely be upgraded because of the victim's death.

The parishwide murder rate had been trending downward in 2018 and 2019 — with 86 and 83 homicides respectively — and officials spoke optimistically about continuing along that path — until a pandemic of gun violence arrived on the heels of coronavirus earlier this year.

The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting standards. These numbers are preliminary and could change in the future if ongoing law enforcement investigations result in certain cases being deemed justified or unintentional or vice versa.

Local law enforcement leaders called a press conference Nov. 23 after five people were killed in four separate shootings just hours apart, all occurring during suspected robberies or home invasions. Two of those deaths have been deemed justified.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul stood beside other local leaders and activists and delivered a familiar refrain, asking members of the public to help BRPD officers in their efforts to thwart violence before it occurs: "We do a pretty good job of putting the bad actors in jail … but we need to start preventing crimes."

Paul said "changing a violent culture is hard" and has become even more difficult. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic was followed by nationwide protests against police brutality — one of several factors that experts believe have hindered efforts at proactive policing in cities across the country.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, whose bid for reelection will culminate in a Saturday runoff election with Republican Steve Carter, also spoke at the press conference, touting a new anti-violence program made possible with $2.5 million in federal CARES Act funding. Among other things, the plans include hiring "violence interrupters" — often former gang members and drug dealers who have grown up and left the streets — to mentor youth and prevent senseless killings.

Some of Broome's critics, including Carter, have blasted her for failing to get Baton Rouge's homicide rate under control, especially after she campaigned on a promise of police reform back in 2016 and appointed Paul to head the police department the following year.

In the final mayoral debate before a Saturday runoff election, Carter accused Broome of taking a "hands off" approach to crime and policing during her first term — a new brand of criticism for Broome, who has previously been accused of butting into police department issues when she should be taking a back seat. She firmly denied Carter's claims, offering a reminder that the current spike in violence is not unique to Baton Rouge and its police department.

When deadly violence spiked in 2017, officials offered several possible explanations, including widespread destruction and hardship following the 2016 floods and civil unrest following the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling, which sparked nationwide protests.

Experts will continue studying the current trend in hopes of explaining the 2020 violence. The next few weeks will determine exactly how grim those annual statistics will be.