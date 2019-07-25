A Baton Rouge Police officer was fired Thursday after a video showed the cop in April repeatedly punching a man outside a Tigerland bar, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

Officer Marshall McDermitt was fired after an internal investigation into his conduct on April 7, which found he violated BRPD's policies on use of force, truthfulness, conduct unbecoming, carrying out orders, and falsification of documents, McKneely said.

Baton Rouge officer shown beating man near Tigerland bar also had suspension last year The Baton Rouge Police officer in a video showing him repeatedly punching a man outside a Tigerland bar last month had been recently suspended…

There was no immediate information about how McDermitt violated those policies.

McDermitt is a 2-year veteran who worked in Uniform Patrol, McKneely said.

The video, first published Thursday by WAFB, shows McDermitt repeatedly punching an already-bloodied man in the face numerous times during an arrest.

FULL VIDEO: The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that has surfaced online showing one of its officers repeatedly hitting a man in the face with a closed fist. https://t.co/iFAqKCsktz



***GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING*** pic.twitter.com/wb4Sww7LhC — WAFB (@WAFB) May 9, 2019

McKneely said the man who was punched was issued a misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace through intoxication, resisting an officer and battery on an officer. McKneely said the man was not booked into Parish Prison.

McDermitt was suspended for two days last year for using obscenities while on the job and speaking with civilians. BRPD internal investigators had reviewed hours of body camera footage from 2017 and 2018 and found multiple instances when McDermitt was not professional.