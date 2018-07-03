A suspected drunken driver ran his pick-up truck off Florida Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon and into a bus stop, striking a pedestrian, breaking both of the victim's legs, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge police spokesman.
Ever M. Hernandez, 39, is accused of hitting the pedestrian with his Chevy Silverado around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Eugene Street, McKneely said. Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the injured man was hospitalized.
McKneely said the victim was able to talk and tell investigators what happened, but his injuries are considered life threatening. Beyond breaking both both legs, the victim also suffered head injuries.
Hernandez was located by authorities as he attempted to enter his apartment complex, according to booking docs. He consented to a Breathalyzer test and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.188 percent, McKneely said. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
Hernandez, of 5750 Florida Blvd., will be booked into Parish Prison on first-offense DWI, careless operation, hit and run, driver's license required and first-degree negligent injuring.
The pedestrian also suffered a broken knee cap and had skin torn from his foot.
This is the second pedestrian struck by a vehicle in that area in four days. John Payne, 51, was killed when he was hit by a marked Baton Rouge Police Department vehicle on Saturday night just a block away from the Tuesday crash, police have said.
Baton Rouge police Cpl. Jenny Bourgeois, who was driving the unit, was placed on paid administrative leave. No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate that crash.