The list of clergy in the Catholic Church credibly accused of sexual abuse in Baton Rouge has been updated with new allegations reported in 2020.

The list now includes more information regarding The Rev. George Gensler, who is accused of abuse in the late 1970s and between 1984 and 1998, said Diocese of Baton Rouge Communications Secretary Dan Borne.

Reports of abuse were received in February 1994 and October 2018, but two new credible allegations were reported days apart in February 2020, he said.

Past abuse was reported at St. Anthony of Padua in Darrow, where Gensler served from 1979 to 1994; he was placed on administrative leave and permanently removed from ministry during his last year at the church.

It is unclear if the new reports involve St. Anthony or another pastoral assignment.

Gensler also served at Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge and as a spiritual director at St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary, where he would have interacted with teenage boys.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, the following entry in the diocesan list of credible accusations of sexual abuse by clergy is hereby revised as shown below to reflect the recent receipt of additional allegations," Borne said in a statement.

Gensler died in 2016 and was once characterized as a "crusading priest-cop coming to the Cajuns' rescue." Prior to his ordination, Gensler worked as a policeman in New Orleans, according to media reports. Then, after taking his vows in the Diocese of Lafayette in 1970, he was sworn in as an officer with the Lafayette Police Department three years later.

He even served as the FBI Chaplain at the FBI New Orleans Field Office, according to spokesman Craig Betbeze.

Borne said all known or suspected abuse of a child or vulnerable adult should be reported immediately to local law enforcement or to the Department of Children and Family Services at tel. (855) 452-5437.

Allegations of abuse involving clergy or other representatives of the Church should also be reported to Amy Cordon, the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at (225) 242-0250.

