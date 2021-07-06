Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said an overnight fire that damaged an empty home was intentionally set.
The fire was reported at 2:13 a.m. Monday at 4337 Levera St. (map).
Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze and were able to contain the fire before it could spread to the neighboring home, officials said.
No one was hurt in the fire. Authorities did not say why they suspected it was arson.
Damages to the vacant house were estimated to be around $40,000, according to BRFD officials.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.