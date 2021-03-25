Three people were injured in gunfire at a music studio off Old Hammond Highway not long after midnight Thursday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
All three were hospitalized and expected to survive their injuries.
The shooting was reported around 12:35 a.m. at 1965 West Muriel Drive, which is a strip mall off Old Hammond near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Two of the victims were in stable condition when transferred to the hospital and one was serious, according to an East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman.
No additional information was immediately available.