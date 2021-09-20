The foster parents of a baby who died in the hospital Sunday were arrested Monday, each on a count of second-degree murder, St. Gabriel Police said.
Ruben Morgan, 51, and his wife, Teresita, 48, both of Carville, were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
Investigators said the one-year-old victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge on Sept. 12 by her foster parents, suffering from head trauma. The infant girl was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 19.
According to detectives, the couple gave multiple, inconsistent stories about what happened to the baby. An autopsy by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide, St. Gabriel Police said.
Police said the Morgans had been fostering the victim, who was born on April 16, 2020, and her twin sister since July 22, 2021.
The investigation is ongoing.