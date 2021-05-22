An East Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputy fatally shot someone while responding to a domestic dispute early today, officials said.
Louisiana State Police launched an investigation into the shooting — routine protocol for when an officer fires a service weapon.
The shooting took place around midnight Saturday after the Norwood Police Department asked the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with a domestic disturbance on Shady Grove Lane, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.
As officers tried to talk to the suspect, they say he refused verbal commands and brandished a gun at one of the deputies. That deputy responded by shooting the man.
The wounds were fatal; the suspect died at the scene, officials said. Officers left unscathed.