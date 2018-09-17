A former Louisiana State Police cadet was arrested after he was accused of sending lewd photographs of a former U.S. Army worker to a general in a blackmail attempt, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.
Jimmy M. Kassis, 26, of Thibodaux, was booked Friday on non-consensual disclosure of a private image. He is accused of mailing a nude photo of his victim to the victim's boss, a U.S. Army General, Louisiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer said.
Kassis, who previously worked with the Army, mailed the photos in February, according to the Army's investigation, Sandifer said. He was also in the process of sending the photos to another supervisor of the victim.
He started at the Louisiana State Police training academy on May 27, 2018, but he was terminated as a cadet in June 2018 after Louisiana State Police discovered the pending U.S. Army investigation regarding him, Sandifer said.
Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit then started investigating the allegations on June 5. They executed search warrants on Kassis's cell phone and home. They obtained an arrest warrant for him on Aug. 6, but discovered that he fled the state.
Police in Van Buren Township, Michigan contact state police on Aug. 31, saying they arrested Kassis on the warrant. He was extradited to Louisiana on Friday and booked in the Lafourche Parish prison.
Kassis is being held on a $50,000 bail, according to the Lafourche Parish Jail online database.