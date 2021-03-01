Three people were shot in two separate Baton Rouge shooting incidents, both around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police.
One of the shootings occurred outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive. The victim in that incident received a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
The other shooting occurred in the 5800 block of St. Katherine Avenue off of Airline Highway north of Brookstown. Two people were injured in that incident and both are expected to survive, McKneely said.
Baton Rouge police are working to determine the circumstances of both shootings, which follow a violent Sunday that left two people dead from gunshot wounds and another body found in a trash can.
The Triple S incident also comes several days after a quadruple shooting at a nearby barber shop that killed one person and injured three.
The store became a Baton Rouge landmark of sorts after Alton Sterling was killed by police in the parking lot almost five years ago. His death sparked massive protests and drew national media attention to Baton Rouge. The area has long been plagued with frequent gun violence.