After a veteran Baton Rouge police officer claimed the chief and his administration violated both department policies and criminal law by allegedly mishandling internal investigations, the local civil service board agreed Monday morning to consider opening its own investigation into the complaints.
The board spent about an hour discussing how to handle the request for investigation, including a heated statement from Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul saying he is "sick and tired" of some officers attacking his credibility.
"These are the games that they're playing," Paul told the board. "I'm getting sick and tired of it, and I will not continue to be bullied by this man and the leadership of the Baton Rouge police union. We will fight back today — today."
The board will hold a hearing during its Aug. 23 meeting to further discuss the issue and vote on whether to open an investigation. The hearing will be open to the public.
The complaints were filed last month by Sgt. John Dauthier, who has served on the department for 20 years but is not on the union leadership board — contrary to what Paul implied.
Dauthier made this relatively unusual request to the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which historically has not often used its authority to investigate the chief. In his letters to the board, he said he was working in the BRPD internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018, but requested a transfer into street patrols shortly thereafter because he felt the administration had introduced a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."
After becoming the subject of multiple internal investigations himself, Dauthier is bringing allegations against the chief.
Paul suggested the request for investigation is indicative of a bigger problem of insubordination within the department.
"This has never happened before. I want everybody to pay attention to that," he said. "Why is it happening now? The fact we are even entertaining this concerns me greatly."
Attorneys representing the chief asked the board to dismiss the request without opening an investigation, arguing Dauthier should have brought forward his complaints sooner.
Paul also accused Dauthier of filing the complaints only after getting mad because of an ongoing internal affairs investigation. Both complaints stem from earlier issues, one alleging that officials mishandled a previous internal investigation and the other claiming department leaders violated public records laws.
The board meeting lasted all day Monday as members listened to lengthy testimony and arguments in a different controversy: An appeal hearing for Siya Creel, the BRPD union vice president who was fired from the department in December after giving a media interview with a former Baton Rouge television reporter. The interview was about an ongoing billboard campaign that the union launched, in part to criticize the chief and his administration.
The billboards caused a stir when they first appeared several months ago — warning drivers to enter Baton Rouge "at your own risk" because of the high murder rate, among other messages — and the fallout continues.
Union leaders have long claimed that Paul will throw his officers under the bus to avoid public criticism. One of the billboards, located a short distance from department headquarters, said as much: "Defend the badge, not the criminal."
More recent billboard messages include "Save Creel" and "We Stand With Creel."
The civil service board could either uphold or overturn his termination from the department. The board could also choose to impose lesser discipline such as a suspension without pay.
Board members were still hearing testimony late into the night on Monday. A vote on the matter was expected that night.