The Unwine Paint Bar, a Coursey Boulevard establishment that describes itself online as a "premier paint and sip venue," was exposed as a strip club offering private dances, in a law enforcement investigation that ended in the early morning hours of Sunday with 12 people arrested, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation by the Sheriff's Office, along with other state and local agencies, began in mid-January after complaints from businesses and residents near the Unwine Paint Bar at 10979 Coursey Blvd.
Another business, Vegas Vape, is located at the same address.
Undercover sheriff's detectives reported that people entering the business had to undergo "pat downs" by the staff of Vegas Vape, but that some people were allowed to enter the paint bar without a search, arrest documents say.
The detectives were told by Unwine Paint Bar staff that they could smoke marijuana, and in a "VIP" area at the business there were nude dancers, the documents say.
Detectives were also told by staff that the hours of the Unwine Paint Bar were from midnight to 6 a.m., Thursday through Sunday.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, however, it's illegal to sell or serve alcohol between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The arrests were made close to 4 a.m. Sunday.
Along with the arrests, officers seized four handguns, one of which was stolen; 1 ounce of marijuana; 1 gram of heroin and 1 gram of cocaine, the Sheriff's office said.
Other agencies involved in the investigation were the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control office.
Among the 12 arrested Sunday were:
- Demond Eames, 43, 37035 Murphy Webb Road, Prairieville, the operator of Vegas Vape, operation without a permit.
- Alesia Gales, 44, street address unknown, Baton Rouge, the operator of the Unwine Paint Bar, operation without a permit.
- Dasbyn Edwards, 22, 1254 Kay Kay Drive, Tickfaw, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana.
- Patrick Quinones, 45, address unknown, illegal carrying of weapons.
- Quintin Titus, 25, 12369 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
- Brandon Sprowl, 28, 303 Sioux Trail, Columbia, Tennessee, resisting an officer.