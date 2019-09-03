The Baton Rouge fire department is investigating a fire early Tuesday at a tire shop.
It's the second time in three weeks the business at 2645 Florida Boulevard has been set on fire, and investigators believe the cause was arson.
Crews arrived to the scene around 1:15 a.m. and the fire was under control around 1:55 a.m. There were no injuries.
The building sustained heavy smoke damage.
Anyone with information in regards to this house fire are asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.