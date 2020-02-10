A Zachary man arrested Monday is suspected of driving a car believed involved in the shooting death of a man outside his Burbank Drive apartment building, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The victim, Anferenee cq James Holden, 22, was shot shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 as he and his girlfriend, who had just driven up to the apartment complex and left their vehicle, were walking to their apartment, arrest records show.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives learned from surveillance video of area businesses that the couple had been followed by a four-door white sedan from their apartment to a business and back to the apartment complex.
Detectives were able to tie the sedan, a newer model Mazda 6, to its owner, Richard Jiles Jr.
Under further investigation, cell phone records showed that Jiles was in the area of the shooting on the night of the murder, arrest records said.
Jiles, 22, of 4467 North St., Zachary, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on a count of principal to second-degree murder, arrest records show.
The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.