Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area near the Cortana Mall following reports of a shooting at a Walmart Monday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police responded to an area near the mall around 2:15 p.m., after someone fired a gun, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Update: Gunshot at Cortana Mall Walmart stemmed from shoplifting arrest, authorities say
No one was injured, she said.
Hicks said authorities are investigating and asked the public avoid the area near the mall.
It wasn't immediately known where exactly the shot was fired.
Baton Rouge Police referred to the scene as an "active police situation."
This is a developing story. More information to come.