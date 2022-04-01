Firefighters responded to a large blaze in a neighborhood a couple blocks north of College Drive and east of the I-10 sound wall Friday night, Baton Rouge EMS said.
More than eight fire trucks were at the scene of what appeared to be a two-story brick apartment building on Balis Drive. It was unclear whether the structure was occupied.
By 7:30, the fire reached more than two stories high, with thick black smoke visible from the highway.
EMS spokesman Mike Chutz said first responders were dispatched to area as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.
No more details were available.