A man was killed overnight in Baton Rouge after his girlfriend’s son shot him during an argument, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Jumal Wells, 47, was shot and killed by Joseph Chambers, 18, officials said. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 3115 Vancouver Drive.
Chambers was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder charges, the sheriff’s office said.
According to officials, witnesses said Wells and Chambers got into an argument that led to Chambers shooting Wells, who was his mother’s boyfriend and living with her at the time.
No other information was immediately available.