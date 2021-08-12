A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday, accused of shooting at his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend while at her apartment, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.
Demetrick Eackels, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder, booking documents show.
The Sheriff’s Office said Eackels went inside of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, where she and her juvenile son were living, and began shooting at her new boyfriend outside on the patio, the documents say. The man then followed Eackels inside of the apartment, shooting back at him and injuring him.
After he fled the apartment, Eackels went to a friend’s home and discarded his clothes and the gun, placing it in a trash bag and hiding it in a shed in the backyard, authorities said.
Eackels was also booked on one count of obstruction of justice.