A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a January shooting that left one person dead, police said Thursday.

The incident took place Jan. 1 around 5:10 p.m. Joah Ross, 26, was found inside his home in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue with a gunshot wound in his torso. He died from his injuries.

This was the first reported homicide in 2020, according to records kept by The Advocate.

Bryan Keith Price, 28, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Coppola said an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led to this arrest.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office initially ruled Ross' death as an overdose until funeral home personnel discovered a gunshot wound.

