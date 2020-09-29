Two people, including a child, have been injured in a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in Baton Rouge's Brookstown neighborhood, officials said.
The victims' conditions were not immediately available but both were transported to the hospital, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Mike Chustz.
Baton Rouge police said the shooting was reported in the 5900 block of Heidel Avenue, which is a residential street that runs between East and West Brookstown Drive just a block south of Prescott Road.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.