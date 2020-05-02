A Baton Rouge man has been arrested and booked on second degree murder charges after police say he fatally shot a former BRPD officer Tuesday.

Craig Willis, 29, is accused of shooting Ryan Hord, 31, around 11:48 p.m. in a car jacking.

Willis and Hord shot at each other and Hord died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

Willis was shot and fled on foot but was caught and later taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a BRPD release.

In addition to the murder charge, Willis also is charged with simple burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer.