A federal grant recently awarded to the Baton Rouge Police Department to identify and address high-crime areas in the city is only one tool local leaders are using to combat violence in the parish as they emphasize a broader, community-driven approach to the problem.
Republican Congressman Garret Graves announced earlier this year that Baton Rouge would receive a federal "Strategies for Policing Innovation" grant through the U.S. Department of Justice to help law enforcement implement new tactics to fight crime in the community.
“Right now in Baton Rouge, the statistics show you have a 1 in 96 chance of becoming the victim of violent crime compared to 1 in 180 statewide,” Graves said in a news release announcing the grant.
The $699,831 grant will help BRPD test a new component of a system called the Baton Rouge Public Safety Common Operational Platform — PSCOP for short — that has been in use for several years. PSCOP displays a map with multiple data sources, including 911 calls, criminal and traffic incidents, traffic cameras, road closures and patrol vehicle locations.
Sgt. Neal Noel, who handles grants for BRPD, said the map updates every 60 seconds, providing “near real-time data.” A risk terrain modeling algorithm that's part of the system is a game changer for understanding how crime works in the community.
Existing crime data and known risk factors help to generate geographic information system maps with color-coded specific locations, Noel said, which are roughly the size of a city block. These locations show where there is an elevated risk for violent crime, informed by factors that include everything from police officer input to 311 calls for service.
Noel said a map is generated every three months and the previous map identifying risk cells is compared with actual crimes committed across the city.
“Recent evaluations of the model revealed a 94% success rate,” Noel said. “Put differently, 94% of violent crimes that occurred between February 1 and April 30, 2019 were within 1500 feet of an elevated risk cell.”
Though the risk-terrain model has since received numerous awards for its success, Noel said, it has not yet been used as a crime prevention tool within BRPD. But with this latest federal grant, that is about to change.
With this new funding, BRPD will test their risk-terrain model as a tool for reducing risk and decreasing violent crime in the city. Noel said the funds will provide more than 3,300 hours of overtime for officers to conduct targeted police actions — such as responding to shots fired, canvassing neighborhoods or assisting in ongoing investigations — in high risk locations within the city.
Geographic information system analysts will map the highest concentrated areas of high-risk cells, ranking them for BRPD.
"As crime decreases in the highest area, officers will refocus their efforts to the next highest ranked area with the understanding any crime occurring in the highest ranked area will be top priority,” Noel said.
Two social media analysts will also be assigned as part of the project to develop community engagement strategies, from encouraging residents to help with identifying perpetrators of a crime to broadcasting messages about a swift response in high-crime neighborhoods.
Noel said the project will collaborate with existing initiatives, such as Project Safe Neighborhoods, which targets gun violence in the city where ShotSpotter systems have been installed.
The program work should be up and running by spring of 2020, Noel said.
Though local leaders have thrown their support behind the grant, they are reiterating the need for a communal approach to a complicated problem.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said that addressing public safety involves both law enforcement and focusing on social issues in the community.
“Our efforts to bring prosperity to all citizens are multifaceted,” Broome said.
Using a combination of tax incentives and federal grants, Broome said, her office is focused on investments in the Plank Road Corridor, Smiley Heights, Downtown East and the Water Campus. She also cited greater access to public transportation and increased healthcare availability for inpatient mental health treatment as resources to help rejuvenate the community.
“Revitalized neighborhoods raise the quality of life for its residents, and in return increase the prosperity of our entire community,” Broome said.
Graves, too, reiterated the long-term nature of the problem and said in order to break a cycle or trend of crime infiltration in communities, local leaders must address issues such as education and jobs training.
“This is a problem that goes well beyond just guns and handcuffs,” Graves said. “This is something that has to pull in the economic development, the workforce training, the schools and education. It's all of it that needs to be part of the solution.”