A Baton Rouge man accused last spring in a bizarre security breach at the Louisiana Governor's Mansion has recently been arrested on an attempted murder count after authorities said he struck his cousin with a vehicle while the two were arguing.

The latest incident occurred June 21 in the 1900 block of Chestnut Drive, which is the location of Reynard Green's listed address.

Green and his cousin were driving in the cousin's vehicle when they started arguing and stopped in a parking lot, according to an arrest report prepared by Baton Rouge police and filed into the court record last week.

The victim got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but Green ran him over and fled the scene, police wrote in the report. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Officers located Green two days later and arrested him. That's when he told them he was "drinking and angry" when the incident occurred, according to his arrest report. He was booked into jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Green was arrested last spring after authorities found him sleeping on a couch inside the Governor's Mansion. He was released on bond a few weeks later, court records show.

State Police said then that they were "evaluating security procedures for potential areas of improvement."

Green remains in jail on $100,000 bail in the attempted murder case, according to online court records.