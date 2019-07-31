A work release inmate died Wednesday afternoon while working at a concrete company off Choctaw Drive, however officials do not believe there was any foul play in the death.
George Merritte, 50, was found unresponsive the break room at Heck Industries on Adams Avenue behind Choctaw Drive by another employee, said East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Col. Bryan White.
He said the employee called 911 and began CPR. When emergency responders arrived, they also attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.
White said the Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation into the incident and an autopsy will be completed. But initially, he said it appeared the man died of a medical issue.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services responded to Heck Industries location on Adams Avenue just after noon, according to EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said his office was then called to the location.
White said Merritt was a work-release inmate through the Louisiana Workforce, LLC.