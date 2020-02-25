A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Mardi Gras morning in Tangipahoa Parish, state police reported.
26-year-old Jacy C. Core, of Tickfaw, was standing on LA 1064 near Whittington Road around 2:30 a.m. when struck by a Nissan Altima, said state police spokesman Trooper David Levy. Core was wearing dark clothing in an unlit section of the road.
Core was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Altima was properly restrained and uninjured, Levy said.
State police obtained a toxicology sample from Core. An initial breath test of the Altima driver did not show impairment, Levy said. The investigation remains ongoing.