The coroner on Tuesday identified a cyclist killed in a May 3 hit-and-run — that the driver allegedly tried to cover up — as 36-year-old Wahid Murad.
Murad was struck and left to die sometime before 1 a.m. on May 3 by Saad Alshammary, 28, Baton Rouge police say.
According to BRPD, Alshammary was driving his Lexus sedan 20 mph over the 55 mph speed limit when he hit Murad and crash-landed in a roadside ditch.
Instead of calling police, Alshammary fled the scene and reported his call stolen to hide his involvement in the crash, according to a BRPD officer's sworn statement.
Alshammary was arrested Friday.
According to jail records, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and reckless driving, and four felonies: negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving with death or serious injury, obstruction of justice and injuring public records.