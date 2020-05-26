A memorial service and funeral procession will be held Thursday for the Louisiana State Police trooper who died Sunday after being injured the week before during a police chase in Hammond.
Trooper George Baker, 33, has been remembered for his selfless service and personal courage.
Guests for the memorial service will be limited to Baker's family, his fellow troopers and other uniformed law enforcement colleagues because of coronavirus restrictions, State Police said in a news release Tuesday.
The service will start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the University Center on the Southeastern Louisiana University's campus in Hammond. A livestream of the event will be available on the State Police Facebook page.
The agency is inviting other law enforcement to participate in a procession following the service from University Center to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Albany, proceeding west on U.S. 190 and then north along La. 43. That is tentatively set to leave Hammond at 12:15 p.m.
"Please be advised that in compliance with CDC recommendations, all attendees will be screened with temperature checks and the use of masks and social distancing between family units will be strongly encouraged," State Police said.
Officials asked that members of the public show their support for Baker and his family by lining the procession route while practicing social distancing and taking appropriate precautions.
Baker was among several law officers who were helping Hammond Police stop a vehicle that had taken off during a traffic stop last week. Authorities said Baker and another trooper had placed a tire deflating device in the road, which caused the fleeing vehicle to crash. But as the troopers were removing the device from the road, a Hammond Police vehicle struck them.
Baker is the first State Police trooper to die in the line of duty since 2015 and is the 30th in the agency's history, according to the department.