A teenager was arrested Thursday in the death of Anthony Benton, 49, who was found shot inside his car earlier this month.

His car was found in the 7300 block of Kissel Street about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Benton succumbed to his injuries at the hospital the following day.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and accused of shooting Benton. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Thursday the motive is unknown and remains under investigation.

McKneely said the juvenile walked up to Benton's car and then shot him. McKneely said the two had gotten into an argument but it's unclear whether the argument immediately preceding the shooting or had taken place sometime earlier.

He said the arrest was based primarily on witness testimony, adding that the victim had "some type of association" with the alleged shooter.

The juvenile was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Benton was killed just blocks from his childhood home while visiting family for a few days. The father of three and grandfather had moved to South Carolina, where he was working in construction.

Benton's daughter, Dornella Green, said Thursday she was glad to hear police had made an arrest.

"I had faith in the detectives," Green said. "The detective that worked the case … he promised me he would find my daddy's killer, and he did just that."

Green said she had heard from witnesses of the shooting that it had escalated from an argument over respect, after her father had called the teenager out for disrespecting him. She didn't personally know the juvenile but had heard his name from the Zion City neighborhood where her dad grew up.

The arrest Thursday brings the total number of juveniles arrested on murder charges in East Baton Rouge Parish this year to nine. Last year only one juvenile was accused of murder during the parish's record high of 106 homicides, according to records maintained by The Advocate.

Three teenagers — one just 13 years old — were arrested last month in the shooting death of Spencer Hebert, 32, who was killed one afternoon at the car wash where he worked.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said after those arrests that "the number of juveniles that have handguns and are using handguns is something that we should be concerned about. … That is a lot of juveniles compared to the total number of homicides."

Advocate staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.