Further evidence uncovered during an investigation into the two bodies found near LSU Monday revealed that the deaths were a double-suicide, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Thursday.

Coppola said investigators found notes left by the man and woman found dead in a townhouse at 3005 Highland Road, just a block from the Northgate apartments, indicating that they took their own lives.

The autopsies of the bodies were inconclusive about the cause of death pending toxicology testing, but noted possible signs of drug use. There was no trauma to the bodies.