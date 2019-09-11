A third person was arrested Wednesday in the robbery and murder of a man in a local hotel room, Baton Rouge Police said.
Peter Hinkle, 40, of 5376 Brown Road, Ethel, had been wanted by police in the death of Jody Arcediano, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said in a statement.
A tip from Crime Stoppers, along with the Louisiana State Police Task Force, played important parts in the arrest of Hinkle on Wednesday, Coppola said.
Two other suspects, Brandy Verrett, 37, and Rachael Day, 29, both of Denham Springs, were arrested Sept. 4 in the death of Arcediano.
Verrett and Day are accused of setting Arcediano up to be robbed, police said. Hinkle is accused of robbing and killing the victim.
Arcediano, 36, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 1 inside the room of a hotel at 10311 Plaza Americana.
The three arrested have been booked on one count each of first-degree murder and armed robbery.