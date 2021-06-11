A 75-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a pickup Thursday by Pumpkin Center Road and I-12, Louisiana State Police said in a news release the next morning.
Seventy-five-year-old Robert Smith, of Hammond, was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet when his 2012 Harley Davidson hurtled into the back of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado stopped in northbound traffic around 5:30 p.m. on La. 1249, according to LSP.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chevrolet pickup driver came away unscathed.
Authorities have yet to determine what caused the crash.
Toxicology reports from Smith and the truck driver were collected for lab analysis, LSP officials said.